MASSENA — Taxi passengers will be paying a little bit more for trips in the village of Massena.
During their meeting on Tuesday, trustees agreed to increase the rates after hearing no comments during a public hearing.
The new rates increase fares from a maximum of $5.25 to a maximum of $7 for one to five passengers, and from a maximum of $4.50 to a maximum of $6 for one to five disabled and senior citizen passengers.
The change did not impact a waiting time fee of 25 cents per minute that may be charged after five minutes.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said the rate increase had been requested by the current provider. Massena Transport and Taxi is the sole taxi company operating in the village.
He said one of the reasons for the increase was “the excessive price of gasoline.” Drivers filling up in Massena gas stations on Friday were paying $4.89 per gallon for regular unleaded, with the cost continuing to fluctuate regularly.
Mr. Paquin said the taxi rates had not been raised in several years.
“Nobody likes to increase, but if you look at the cost between wages and fuel, I understand the predicament they’re in,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said.
“The company itself, when I talked to the owner, he wasn’t happy about it,” Mr. Paquin said.
The company continued to operate under the old rates, which will now be adjusted to reflect the increased fare.
“It’s either that or there won’t be a service,” he said.
The new rate is effective upon filing with the New York secretary of state.
