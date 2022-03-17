MASSENA — The state is enacting new regulations for food preparation vehicles, and municipalities have until Dec. 30 to come up with local language that addresses required inspections and paperwork.
“It’s going to require everybody to have something on their local laws as far as inspections and paperwork by Dec. 30, 2022. So, we have a little bit of time to play with this. We’re going to need to create a permit process for it,” Massena Code Enforcement Officer Aaron T. Hardy told village trustees Tuesday.
He said food preparation vehicles will be required to have an operating permit anywhere in the state.
“The interesting thing is the definition of a mobile food preparation vehicle. It’s not every type of food truck. It’s very specific,” Mr. Hardy said.
He said the village will need to define where the vehicles will be allowed, as well as other information.
“So, we need to start having a conversation about what we want this to look like, fees and all that kind of stuff,” he said.
Mr. Hardy provided trustees with what Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said was “a very, very, very rough draft with some definitions” that could be used “for our internal education on the subject.”
“It is not meant by any means to indicate that it’s what we’re going to be proposing for the code, but what we will need,” including feedback for Mr. Hardy and the Code Committee, he said.
Mr. LeBire said the state had provided a specific definition that didn’t cover all food trucks.
“So, that presents significant, in my opinion, challenges as to what we’re going to be asking our folks to do. Because how do they determine, without going to each of the food trucks, who actually requires them? Who doesn’t? It’s almost an oddity of who requires an inspection actually requires an inspection,” Mr. LeBire said. “The other option we have is we are not required to go with the state definition as long as our definition and code covers what the state says it has to cover.”
Mr. LeBire said other area villages have already done work on the state’s requirements.
“Trustee (Francis J.) Carvel, myself and Foreman Hardy would just need a little bit of insight from the rest of you … once you have a chance to think about it — simply satisfy the state code or put everyone on an even playing field and address all of them on why we’re doing it,” he said.
Mr. Hardy said that, because the village has time to come up with a plan, it would give him an opportunity to visit people who have mobile food preparation vehicles to ”show them this is what New York state is requiring us to do now. Here’s the documentation. This is what we’re looking at.”
“Next year, we can enact this thing and they’re not shocked. This is something we’ve never done before in this community,” Mr. Hardy said.
“One thing I want us to consider is the cost of the permits. It should be cheaper and easier to get a permit than to pay the fines,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
