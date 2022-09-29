Massena mulls change in staff insurance plan

Photo by Pixabay

MASSENA — Village trustees will be voting in October on changes to their health care plan for employees that they say will save both the village and individuals money.

Under the village’s current plan, there are no individual or family deductibles. The village pays $3,025,454 in annual premiums for 119 employees.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.