Massena Volunteer Fire Department partnering with Air Products

Air Products has donated $5,000 to the Massena Volunteer Fire Department. Pictured are Chief Patrick O’Brien; Fred Schneider, Air Products north region line manager; and Trip Oliver, Air Products director of government and community relations. Provided photo

MASSENA — The Massena Volunteer Fire Department and Air Products have started to forge a relationship in anticipation of the company’s proposed green hydrogen facility in Massena.

As part of that partnership, Air Products donated $5,000 to the fire department to enhance both training and equipment that will be available in the case of an emergency.

