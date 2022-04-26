MASSENA — Reconstruction of the Parker Avenue bridge caused issues for a Massena business owner, and she’s anticipating that a proposed culvert replacement project will do the same.
Gina M. Marlowe owns House of Groom pet spa on Center Street, a one-way street. When the Parker Avenue bridge was being rebuilt, access to the street was limited. The bridge reopened in 2018. The upcoming culvert replacement project will involve pipes located under Center Street, which means access could be an issue again.
“That was horrible. They had those sawhorse things down at the end of the road and I’m like, ‘Whoa, I’m open. I have clients and a lot of them are elderly people. They need to be able to come down,’” she said.
Other businesses on Center Street also had access issues.
Ms. Marlowe said she was told vehicles would be flagged through if they needed access to her business, which she has had on Center Street for 21 years.
“Well, they had different guys going down there and they didn’t tell them all that. So, he had a stop sign and he’s stopping everybody and just told them to keep going. I had a client call me and she said, ‘They won’t let me down your road.’ I went back out and talked to the guy and I said, ‘They’re stopping people from coming down the road, and we’re both open for business. I have retail here.’ In my mind, if I want to go somewhere to buy my pet supplies and I get there and there’s things across the road, I’m not going to really bother. So, we lost a lot of business,” Ms. Marlowe said.
“Then, they come in with their trucks and they park them in front of my driveway. They parked in front of my business and I’m like, ‘You can’t do that. You’re blocking the driveway. At least give me the driveway so people can come in here,’” she said.
Drainage issues during the Parker Avenue bridge reconstruction also caused the basement of her business to flood during torrential rains, a tab that she said her insurance company called “an act of nature” and would not be covered.
“They had torn out the blacktop, and all the drains were above the ground. It was awful. I came in and it was dirt and water all over my floor. Then I went outside and there’s these big holes,” Ms. Marlowe said.
She said the contractor’s solution was to put some blacktop into the hole and then cover that with a pile of dirt.
Now, a culvert replacement project that’s ahead is causing her concern.
“Nobody told me about this. I had no idea that they were doing it. No one ever informed me that they were replacing the culvert,” she said. “I can’t do another two years like this. We did it before when they were working on this.”
Village trustees have passed a resolution to move forward with the project, which will replace the Maple Street and Center Street culvert carrying the stormwater tributary to the Grasse River. The resolution said construction would begin no later than 24 months after funds are awarded and that the construction phase of the project would be completed within 30 months. Village officials are awaiting approval from the state Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.