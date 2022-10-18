WATERTOWN — Five years ago, the city considered putting in a purchase offer of $591,000 to buy the Watertown Golf Club Inc. in Thompson Park, but the deal fell apart following overwhelming public opposition.

On Monday night, the majority of City Council informally agreed to buy the golf club for $3.4 million — more than five times the amount that was considered in 2017 — from developer Michael E. Lundy.

