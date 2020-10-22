Mayor Barlow announces plumbing, electrical licensing exams scheduled

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced the city of Oswego has scheduled licensing exams for master plumbers, residential plumbers and master electricians to gain a license to do business in the city of Oswego. The exams follow several changes the city has made to the licensing process, allowing the plumbing exams to be open book, making a residential plumbing license available for the first time, and establishing a permanent application period and eligibility process.
The master plumber and residential plumber exam will be held at 5 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2021 on the third floor of Oswego City Hall. All applications and information to take the exam are available online www.oswegony.org under “Personnel Employment Applications” or at the city code enforcement, engineering or personnel office and must be submitted by Monday, Dec. 14.
“In an effort to make plumbing work more accessible and affordable, we’ve made a residential license exam available to plumbers who specialize in residential plumbing work. The new license will allow more plumbers to work in our community, so our citizens do not have to wait as long for basic plumbing work,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “We’re also making the plumbing exam an open book exam to ensure eligible applicants are given a fair, transparent opportunity to gain a license to work in our city,” Barlow said.
The master electrician license exam will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2021 in the Mayor’s Conference Room, second floor of City Hall. All applications and information to take the exam are available online www.oswegony.org under “Personnel Employment Applications” or at the code enforcement, engineering or personnel office and must be submitted by Monday, Dec. 14.
“I encourage any interested master plumber, residential plumber or master electrician to consider taking our exam to gain a license in our community. Our new exam process ensures applicants will be given fair consideration for eligibility, a transparent testing process will be administered, and applicants will be given a passable exam. I’d like to thank the Oswego Common Council, plumbing board and electrical board for approving our changes and administering our exam process,” Barlow said.
All applicants must meet set qualifications to be deemed eligible to take the plumbing or electrical exams.
