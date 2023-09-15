WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith is claiming that P.J. Simao was paid twice the amount previously disclosed for his involvement in the Watertown Golf Club deal.
During a special City Council meeting on Friday, Smith alleged that Simao received $1.7 million from the golf club’s former owner, developer Michael E. Lundy.
However, in a state Supreme Court proceeding in January, it was revealed that Simao, the former owner of Ives Hill Country Club, received $850,000.
The money paid by Lundy to Simao was in exchange for a deed restriction at Ives Hill that would prevent the 18-hole Flower Avenue West course from ever operating any more than nine holes.
In January, the city purchased Lundy’s share of the course in Thompson Park for $3.4 million and has since run the facility, now called Thompson Park Golf Course. Previously, the Watertown Golf Club leased about 66 acres from the city for part of its course.
With the deed restriction in place at Ives Hill, the Thompson Park course is the only 18-hole golf course within the city limits.
Smith made his claims during a boisterous special council meeting on Friday following a 45-minute executive session called to find out how, from whom, and when he received a document that arguably showed that the deal between Lundy and Simao netted more money for Simao than had been disclosed.
Smith said he came to be in possession of the unsigned document a few weeks ago during a council executive session and thought it should be made public. The information, he alleges, indicates “a cover-up” of the golf deal.
But Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said the document doesn’t prove anything, stressing the mayor is using it for political ammunition against her.
“It’s a proposal. It’s not signed. It’s not been executed. There are no signatures, no date,” she said.
The document apparently shows a December agreement between Lundy and Simao in which Simao would be paid $1.7 million for putting a deed restriction on Ives Hill, reducing the 18-hole course to nine holes.
Simao declined to comment Friday, saying he did not want to violate a nondisclosure agreement with Lundy’s company.
In a Sept. 1 email to the city attorney, however, Lundy’s lawyer, Michael F. Young blasted Smith for using the proposed confidential agreement for political means for Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce’s mayoral bid.
“This line of questioning is nothing more than a poorly disquieted political ploy by Mayor Smith and Ms. Compo to attempt to use this irrelevant matter to advance Ms. Compo’s mayoral campaign and attempt to discredit Ms. Ruggiero in that campaign,” Young wrote in his Sept. 1 email.
In another email, Young wrote it was “inappropriate and unethical” for interim city attorney H. Todd Bullard and his law firm, Harris Beach, to disclose the document to council since it was a matter solely between Lundy and Simao.
Young wrote that there was no evidence that Simao received $1.7 million for his part in the deal. He also said any accusations of fraud have no merit.
Before he left the position in January, former City Attorney Robert J. Slye inadvertently received the document in an email amidst negotiations with the city.
At the time, Slye recognized that he should not have received the document as it was intended confidential and agreed not to disclose it to the city. Young never discussed it again since it was not material relevant to the negotiations with the city. It was unclear on Friday how Bullard and Harris Beach came to have the document.
During the contentious special meeting, Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said the situation should be investigated since it was initially discussed in an executive session.
But Smith maintained that he was able to make the document public, stressing that it was not an item that should be discussed in executive session.
After hearing about the document, Smith sent out “letters of inquiry” to Lundy and Simao to address concerns he had about the information. In response, Young wrote back in an Aug. 25 email and the other email on Sept. 1.
On Friday, Smith said Lundy and Simao have not denied Simao received $1.7 million.
Ruggiero fears that Lundy or Simao will file a lawsuit against the city for making a confidential document public.
“The mayor’s dislike of Mr. Simao is well-documented, and any attempt to drag our client and his reputation through the mud to advance the mayor’s and Ms. Compo’s political agenda will be vigorously contested…” Young wrote.
Simao has since sold Ives Hill Country Club to local developer Jake Johnson.
Ruggiero and Compo Pierce are running for mayor in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.