City Council passes budget for golf club

The Watertown City Council approved an operating budget for the Thompson Park Golf Course. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city’s takeover of the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park cleared a major hurdle on Tuesday night after the City Council approved an operating budget for the now city-owned golf course.

By a 3-2 vote, council members readopted the current budget for the Thompson Park Golf Course to provide funding for operations through June 30. The expenses total $304,905. Staff anticipates $164,150 in revenue and a potential $140,000 loss.

