WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith put a stop to a proposal to prohibit parking in an area of Thompson Park near the Watertown Golf Club — at least for now.
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Smith halted a vote on an ordinance that would eliminate parking that’s been used primarily by golfers from the golf club.
The parking area in the city park has been a source of debate for years and a subject of a lawsuit before the latest round of “Golf Gate” came up on Monday night.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III requested that council members rescind a 2020 resolution that allows for overflow parking near the Watertown Golf Club. In 2019, the previous council voted to prohibit parking there.
The ordinance needed the unanimous consent from him and the four City Council members for the vote to continue on Monday night.
Mayor Smith voted against unanimous consent. But the issue will automatically come back up at the Feb. 21 meeting.
It was unclear why he used the strategy since it appears the ordinance has enough support to pass then. Mayor Smith was unavailable for comment after the meeting.
In a three-page letter to the city earlier in the day, Michael E. Lundy, owner of the golf club, blasted the City Council for bringing up the issue once again, saying he only learned of it through the media.
Mr. Lundy, who leases nine holes from the city, wrote he has paid more than $1 million to the city over the years to use the 63 acres that he leases. He also has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to make improvements at the golf club since buying it.
“In closing, I would ask that City Council members and City Administration carefully consider the impact of their policies and decisions as they relate to the future of the Watertown Golf Club, a nearly 100-year-old private business institution in the city of Watertown,” Mr. Lundy wrote.
The city was previously sued by businessman P.J. Simao, who owns Ives Hill Country Club. He accused the city of giving preferential treatment and providing a sweetheart deal to Mr. Lundy.
In November 2021, he dropped an appeal in the lawsuit in which Mr. Olney had joined him as a plaintiff.
