WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith publicly disclosed on Monday night that he owns property just two doors down from where a new Stewart’s Shops store would be built on Washington Street.
But 10 years ago, Mayor Smith, then a city councilman, abstained from voting on a zoning change that would allow a uniform shop to be built on those same three Washington Street properties.
At the time, he cited a conflict for owning property abutting the Washington Street parcels.
So why not abstain from the Stewart’s Shops project now?
On Monday night, City Attorney Robert J. Slye advised him that all he had to do was disclose that he owned nearby property and it would not be a conflict of interest.
Since he would have asked for city attorney advice 10 years ago, Mayor Smith said he presumes that Mr. Slye gave him advice that he should not vote on the property’s zone change because it would have been a conflict. But he said that he cannot specifically remember the circumstances from 2012.
Stewart’s wants to replace a 2,500-square-foot store at 1226 Washington St. with a 3,975-square-foot store about a half mile north.
On Monday night, the project was tabled to allow Stewart’s and the City Council to work on a compromise for the project.
The mayor also insisted that he could avoid getting involved in the uproar over the Stewart’s store all together if he was told to abstain.
“It would be a hell of a lot easier if I had to abstain,” the mayor said. “A lot easier to abstain.”
On Monday night, the mayor said zoning issues are the most difficult ones that council members have to make.
The mayor also took a “guess” that the situation with the Stewart’s project and the uniform shop are different.
This time, a house at 108 Flower Ave. East involves a zone change from Residence B to Neighborhood Business for the Stewart’s project to proceed.
In 2012, the other project only involved the three properties on Washington Street, so that could make a difference for whether he’d have to abstain.
The house at 108 Flower Ave. East needs the rezoning and to be demolished for the project. The other three properties at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. have the correct zoning.
In 2012, former Watertown resident Hedy M. Cirrincione, who continues to own the four properties, was successful in obtaining a zoning change for the three Washington Street parcels from Limited Business to Neighborhood Business.
After that, she had the three Washington Street apartment buildings demolished for redevelopment. They have been vacant lots ever since.
