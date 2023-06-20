Agri-Mark unveils $30M expansion

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball reads a proclamation from Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul at Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on a $30 million expansion to the McCadam cheese plant in Chateaugay. Ball was one of several state officials in attendance at the event. Trevor Buchanan/Malone Telegram

CHATEAUGAY — Agri-Mark Inc. and state officials celebrated the completion of a $30 million modernization project with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon at the Farm & Cheese Store and factory at 36 McCadam Lane. The ceremony was attended by State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball, Agri-Mark Board Vice Chairman Blake Gendebien, and Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, with state and Franklin County legislators.

Also in attendance were Jeremy Evans, CEO of the Frankin County Industrial Development Agency, Chateaugay Town Supervisor Don Bilow and Village Mayor Matthew Clarke.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.