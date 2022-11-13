McKeen retires after 26 years with Oswego County Sheriff’s Office

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee recognized Kimberly McKeen on her retirement after serving as a correction officer for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years. Pictured from left are: Frank Castiglia Jr., District 25; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Richard Kline, District 12; McKeen; Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton; Laurie Mangano, District 17; Committee Chairman Marc Greco, District 24; and Committee Vice Chairman Nathan Emmons, District 15.
