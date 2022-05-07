McManus named first vice president, chief technology officer

OSWEGO – Joseph McManus has been named first vice president, chief technology officer at Pathfinder Bank, according to Dan Phillips, senior vice president, chief information officer.
“Since joining Pathfinder in 2008, Joe has been a valuable asset to our organization,” said Phillips. “He has exhibited exceptional leadership of our Information Technology team and executed management of our computer operations. We look forward to watching Joe continue to exceed our expectations and excel in his new role.”
As first vice president, chief technology officer, McManus will oversee all bank-wide technology investments, assure technology is used productively, securely and within policy and supervise computer systems analysts and computer support technicians.
Prior to joining Pathfinder Bank in 2008 as computer operations manager, McManus was employed by Oswego County National Bank as senior network technician, along with PCC Information Services as senior information systems architect. McManus is a graduate of the Leadership Oswego
County program and holds a bachelor of arts in information and computer science from State University of Oswego.
McManus resides with his wife and son in Oswego. In his spare time, McManus acts as a co-chair Deacon at the Oswego Alliance Church and serves as the board president for Friends of the Oswego Public Library. He also enjoys weight lifting and gardening. In addition, McManus was named one of Oswego County’s “40 under 40” in 2013.
Pathfinder Bank is a New York state chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc, (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp). The bank has 10 full service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga counties.
