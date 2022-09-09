WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy plans to build a nearly 30,000-square-foot medical center at Washington Summit, the medical complex that he owns on outer Washington Street in the town of Watertown.
The $10 million to $12 million facility would house a large common lobby that has access to an array of small clinics that offer hearing, eyesight, mental health and other medical services to its patients.
His company, The Lundy Group, would own the building and lease it to an unidentified tenant.
An existing tenant at Washington Summit approached Mr. Lundy, managing partner in Washington Summit Associates, with the proposal to build the medical center.
The facility would be situated on the second level of the sprawling complex between the Samaritan Summit Village nursing home at the top of the hill and the building that houses the new AAA offices in the former CANI building at the bottom of the complex.
The one-story building would be built into a hill and feature “a terraced concept” incorporating two large retaining walls on the 6-acre site.
“It’s really a nice project,” Mr. Lundy said. “This fits in with everything we’re doing up there.”
Pamela D. Desormo, the town planning board’s co-chair, said the developer made a preliminary presentation about the project at Wednesday’s town planning board meeting. He plans to come back next month to give a formal presentation about the project’s site plan.
The tenant needs to receive final approval from its governing body before making a formal announcement in October about the project, Mr. Lundy said.
The project is currently in the pre-design stage with MBL Engineering, Mannsville, working on the engineering drawings.
Design Build Innovations, the construction company that Mr. Lundy owns with Sackets Harbor businessman Corry J. Lawler, will be the general contractor on the project.
Mr. Lundy hopes construction will start with some site work in November and be completed next year.
The medical center is one of a series of changes that he has in store for Washington Summit.
As part of the plans for the facility, Mr. Lundy also intends to build a connector road for Summit Boulevard in the medical office complex that currently ends at the entrance to Samaritan Summit Village.
Mr. Lundy will soon dismantle the old AAA building, piece by piece, and relocate the structure in another section of Washington Summit.
He’s also planning to build a 2,000-square-foot office and maintenance building at the medical complex.
In another development, he received approval on Thursday from the town planning board to construct a pair of a 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facilities in the Jefferson County Corporate Park.
Mr. Lawler’s company, Lawman Heating and Cooling, and DBi will consolidate its sheet metal fabrication production from three sites to that location.
Mr. Lundy got conditional approval for the other building that he’s constructing as a speculative building for a future tenant. He’ll receive final approval once he knows its occupant.
But the planning board delayed action on his plans to erect a 12,000-square-foot building in the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park that he owns. He was told to bring back those plans after he makes some modifications.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.