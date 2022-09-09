Lundy planning medical center

Developer Michael E. Lundy speaks ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony in June at the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park in the town of Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy plans to build a nearly 30,000-square-foot medical center at Washington Summit, the medical complex that he owns on outer Washington Street in the town of Watertown.

The $10 million to $12 million facility would house a large common lobby that has access to an array of small clinics that offer hearing, eyesight, mental health and other medical services to its patients.

