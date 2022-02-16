OSWEGO - The Medical Staff at Oswego Hospital recently appointed new leadership for 2022-2024, including Elizabeth Bozeman, MD as president and James Syrett, MD as vice president.
Bozeman, MD is a Urologist at Associated Medical Professionals in Fulton. She earned her medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. Dr. Bozeman has been a member of the Medical Staff at Oswego Hospital since 2014 and as the newly elected president of the medical staff, she will also serve as Chair of the Medical Executive Committee and as a member of the Oswego Health Board of Directors. In this role, she is responsible for communicating and representing the opinions and concerns of the medical staff and its members on organizational and specific matters affecting Hospital operations to the board. She will also oversee compliance on the part of the medical staff with the procedural safeguards and rights of its members in all stages of the hospital’s credentialing process.
Syrett, MD, MBA is board certified in Emergency Medicine and joined the medical staff in 2009. He earned his medical degree at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, and completed his residency training at the University of Rochester. He holds an MBA from the University of Rochester, has additional board certification in EMS medicine, has previously served as a consulting physician for NASCAR, and has authored several EMS textbook chapters. As vice president of the medical staff, Dr. Syrett will chair the Oswego Health Quality Assurance and Process Improvement committee and will also serve as a member of the Medical Executive Committee.
“We are fortunate to have both Drs. Bozeman and Syrett leading the Medical Staff here at Oswego Hospital” stated Duane Tull, MD, FACS, Chief Medical Officer. “Their commitment to safety and quality of care is exemplary.”
