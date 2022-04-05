Melinda Ford-Prior named Director of Nursing at St. Luke Health Services

OSWEGO – St. Luke Health Services in Oswego announced the promotion of Melinda Ford-Prior, RN, to Director of Nursing at the skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.
“Ms. Ford-Prior’s leadership style and experience are two valuable assets that she brings to the role as our Director of Nursing,” said St. Luke CEO and Administrator Catherine Gill. “Melinda who has been with our organization since 1998 serving in various leadership positions, most recently as our Assistant Director of Nursing. In her new role Melinda will lead a team that includes Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants and Temporary Nurse Aides.”
St. Luke is the largest provider of residential skilled nursing and short-stay rehabilitation in Oswego County.
“I am very proud and excited to assume my new role and to lead a team that is both hardworking and dedicated to the residents entrusted to our care,” said Ford-Prior. “As we emerge from the global pandemic I am committed to developing professional opportunities within our Nursing Department while empowering each team member to deliver quality care in an atmosphere of trust and respect.”
Ford-Prior received her nursing degree from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Syracuse. She and her husband Earl reside in Mexico.
