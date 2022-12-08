WATERTOWN — MetalCraft Marine, the Kingston, Ontario-based company that has manufacturing operations in Watertown, has won the Significant Boat of the Year award from Workboat Magazine for creating the first ever catamaran fireboat, the FireCat 25M.

Every year, Workboat Magazine chooses 10 boats based upon a variety of criteria that it considers the most significant of the year, including originality, innovation and advancement of workboat frontiers. Industry peers, readers and social media followers then vote for the Significant Boat of the Year. This year, MetalCraft Marine’s design won 50% of all votes received.

