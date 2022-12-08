WATERTOWN — MetalCraft Marine, the Kingston, Ontario-based company that has manufacturing operations in Watertown, has won the Significant Boat of the Year award from Workboat Magazine for creating the first ever catamaran fireboat, the FireCat 25M.
Every year, Workboat Magazine chooses 10 boats based upon a variety of criteria that it considers the most significant of the year, including originality, innovation and advancement of workboat frontiers. Industry peers, readers and social media followers then vote for the Significant Boat of the Year. This year, MetalCraft Marine’s design won 50% of all votes received.
“It is a great accomplishment for any team to win boat of the year and we’re extremely proud of this build,” said Bob Clark, MetalCraft Marine’s contracts manager. “Something like this has never been done before. Not only can the FireCat 25M replace the old-style tug fireboats for half the cost, but it can also run at twice their speed. We are revolutionizing the concept of what a fireboat is and what it can do.”
MetalCraft Marine built the fireboat christened the Monjed 2 for the Kuwait Fire Force with several requirements in mind. The boat has large hulls to house the engines and firefighting equipment, towers to reach the decks of enormous oil carriers that travel through Kuwait’s ports and a low center of gravity to support the force of 12,000 gallons of water a minute being shot from water cannons.
The Monjed 2 is capable of reaching speeds up to 32 mph, is 82 feet long and weighs 182,000 pounds. It was constructed between MetalCraft Marine’s sites in Kingston, Ontario, and Watertown.
