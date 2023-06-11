ADAMS — Call it community outreach, call it a farmer’s market, call it what you will; the members of the Adams United Methodist Church are hoping to bring residents and visitors together through a unique fellowship opportunity.
“We don’t have a farm and craft market in Adams and we wanted to bring that to the community,” the Pastor Kevin R. Kitto said. “We are starting small and hope to expand as the community shows interest.”
At Tuesday’s event there were children’s arts and crafts activities, vendors selling their wares, baked goods for donation, and Broadway songs performed by the pastor and famed organist Michael J. Tyo.
“We are thrilled to see the community’s support and we hope others stop by or consider opening a booth,” coordinator Valerie Chamberlain said.
Those interested in participating at the weekly market, held Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. throughout the summer at 36 E. Church St., should email chamberlainv@yahoo.com or 315-387-5115.
