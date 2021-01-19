FULTON — Eastern Shore Associates has awarded its annual Partnership Award to Ken Eccleston, agency information technology consultant with Micro Computer Solutions, it was announced by Eryl Christiansen, ESA president and CEO.
“This award was established to recognize individuals from our insurance carriers, as well as our community partners, for their outstanding performance and relationship with our agency,” Christiansen said. “Ken has been part of the ESA family for 25 years and his relationship with our team truly embodies the definition of partnership.
“Ken has kept our IT network and individual workstations running smoothly and he’s had answers for our many questions through the years. He has been an important part of ESA’s growth and he’s kept up with new and innovative solutions for our cyber security. Simply put, he is a great friend to all of us at ESA, and a model of integrity, confidentiality and honesty.”
Eccelston was nominated for this award by the ESA employees with whom he works. Among their comments in nominating him were: “Nobody deserves this award more than Ken. An IT specialist needs to be strategic, proactive and help their clients be more efficient. Through the years of working with him, I have learned of his passion for his work. So many times his attention to details really made a big difference in improving our daily work efficiency and security. The truth is, however, that very few can really perform at the level of excellence that Ken does.”
Headquartered in Fulton, Eastern Shore Associates is a Trusted Choice® agency and a 100 percent ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) company. ESA works with many of the top regional and national insurance carriers and offers a full range of business and personal insurance, including property, liability, automobile, farm, recreational vehicle, workers compensation, and bonds.
“Other services include commercial risk analysis, loss control, and life insurance,” Christiansen said. “We also meet the insurance needs of many New York municipalities, schools, and emergency services.
“Eastern Shore Associates was founded in 1986 when a group of three smaller independent agencies decided to pool their resources to better serve their customers. The focus was to build ‘big agency’ capabilities while maintaining the ‘small agency’ approach to conducting business by helping their neighbors. We desire to be a client-focused agency that is recognized as a trusted insurance advisor in our communities. We value long-lasting relationships with our clients, built on a commitment to excellence, continual improvement and a high standard of customer service.”
Eastern Shore Associates Insurance, www.esainsurance.com, has offices in Camden, Fulton, North Syracuse, Pulaski, Walworth and Waterloo. The Fulton office can be reached at 315-598-6000. They are also on Facebook under “Eastern Shore Associates,” and LinkedIn at “Eastern Shore Associates Insurance Agency.”
