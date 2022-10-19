CLAY — The giant computer chip fabrication plant that Micron Technology Inc. plans to build in Clay could create thousands of jobs, many that would require scientific and engineering training.
But those aren’t the only requirements for many of the 9,000 jobs the semiconductor maker says it’s bringing to Central New York over the next two decades.
Micron says the megafab, which would be the largest of its type in the U.S., will also provide good-paying, career-type jobs for plenty of people without engineering degrees.
The company told syracuse.com that it expects to begin “substantial hiring” for the plant in the second half of 2025 and will scale up the workforce “in line with industry demand.”
Micron is promising to pay for workforce training and education programs, which are expected to include apprenticeship programs that give people on-the-job training to learn how to operate and maintain sophisticated machinery.
Industry experts say some of the jobs will require a two-year degree. Some, they say, will be filled with high school graduates, especially people with interests in science and math.
Micron would also need a small army of people who can run and service HVAC systems, a key part of ensuring semiconductor manufacturing sites like the one coming to Clay function at extreme cleanliness levels. That means lots of trade-level jobs such as cleaners, electricians, HVAC, ultrapure-water technicians, tool installers and others.
And many of these jobs pay $60,000 to $80,000 a year, experts say.
“It’s important for everyone to know that you don’t need an advanced degree to work in a semiconductor fab,” said David Anderson, president of NY Creates, a research and development organization and commercialization facilitator that operates the Albany NanoTech Complex.
“There are positions available to people with a wide range of education levels — from PhDs to high school diplomas and everything in between,” he said.
Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra gave a similar overview in Syracuse two weeks ago about the workers he would be looking for. He and others have said these are the kind of jobs that can sustain a worker and a family for decades.
“These will be a spectrum of jobs — technical and non-technical jobs — including construction, support, service, and of course engineering, operators and technicians,” he said. “It’s going to be a whole range of jobs, average wages over $100,000 for the Micron team members. These are high-skill, high-paying jobs, but again, a wide range of jobs.”
Micron says its investment will also attract more than 40,000 jobs at suppliers and other companies attracted to the region by Micron, the world’s fourth largest semiconductor maker.
Creating a talent pipeline at universities, community colleges and high schools is a key part of the company’s plan for filling jobs at the plant. Already, Micron representatives have met with leaders at Onondaga Community College, which is fast-tracking plans to build a clean room to train students in the skills some Micron workers need.
“A workforce for a massive project like this — 50,000 jobs added to the community over 20-plus years — is an important consideration,” Mehrotra said. “Tapping into communities that are today underrepresented in technology will be an important priority for us.”
Some of the more technical positions likely to be found at the chip fab in Clay would include environmental and electrical engineers, metallurgists, silicon wafer technicians, and quality assurance technicians, Anderson said.
The plant would also need tool and process operators and project coordinators, as well as personnel in the fields of finance, accounting, human resources, security, shipping and receiving, he said.
Up to 40% of jobs at semiconductor plants typically only require associate degrees or a high school diploma combined with some additional training in applied sciences from community colleges, said Robert Geer, a professor of nanoscale science and executive director of the Northeast Advanced Technological Education Center at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Albany.
Geer is already helping students studying applied sciences find jobs in the semiconductor industry in Utica and Albany. Fields of applied sciences include computer science, mathematics, and mechanical and electrical engineering.
Overall, 1 in 5 workers in the semiconductor industry have not attended college, meaning the industry provides important blue-collar opportunities, according to a report last year by the Semiconductor Industry Association in partnership with Oxford Economics.
Micron says jobs at its plant would pay an average of more than $100,000. Jobs that require lesser levels of education and training would likely have starting pay in the $60,000 to $80,000 range, according to Geer.
“No one is going to starve working at that facility, I guarantee you that,” he said. “It’s a solid career path.”
In an email to syracuse.com, the company said the 9,000 jobs it expects to create would require various science, technology, engineering and math disciplines.
“There will be a mix of engineers and technicians that will manage and maintain fab equipment, which can include wafer processing tools, chemical and gas distribution equipment and water systems,” Micron said. “The team will use state-of-the-art equipment, systems and artificial intelligence to manage fab operations.”
Micron says it will build the $100 billion facility at White Pine Commerce Park in Clay, with production of DRAM, a type of computer memory that temporarily stores bits of data in transistors, starting in the second half of the decade. In return, federal, state and local officials have put up an incentive package worth at least $9 billion to lure the company.
In addition, the plant would create thousands of construction jobs while it is built in phases. Those jobs would be created well before the semiconductor jobs open up, giving a huge boost to the Central New York construction industry, said Robert Simpson, president of CenterState CEO, the Syracuse-based economic development organization that helped to recruit Micron.
“Construction jobs will now be permanent jobs,” he said.
Site work will begin in 2023. Construction will start in 2024, with production ramping up in the latter half of the decade in line with industry demand trends, Micron said.
To make sure the plant can fill its jobs, the Idaho-based company and the state of New York are pledging to make a $500 million investment in community and workforce development with a focus on disadvantaged populations over the duration of the project.
Micron said it would put up $250 million of the $500 million over 20 years. The state said it would invest $100 million. An additional $150 million will come from local, other state and national partners, according to the company.
Details on how the $500 million would be spent are still to be worked out. But Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said it will include training programs for people underrepresented in the tech industry.
“A lot of it’s going to be identifying the communities where it’s a bigger challenge for individuals to get the good-paying jobs — communities of color, people with disabilities, the veterans who come back and aren’t sure where to go,” she said during a meeting with the syracuse.com editorial board. “And women in particular because, when you think about tech jobs, women are woefully underrepresented in those careers.”
Onondaga County has pledged to spend $5 million on a skills development program for the chip industry at Onondaga Community College.
Buffy Quinn, assistant dean of natural and applied sciences at OCC, said some of the money will pay for the creation of a cleanroom at the school’s Whitney Applied Technology Center to train students for jobs at Micron and other chipmakers.
The cleanroom — a manufacturing and research facility where temperatures and pollutants are highly controlled — has been in the planning stages for the past couple of years. But Quinn said its construction will be sped up because the Micron project “gives us a giant employer to accept our students.”
“It’s been a mission of ours to get into the nano and semiconductor space,” she said. “We do have those employers in the region, but certainly not at the scale of Micron.”
Micron said the Clay site will eventually include four 600,000-square-foot cleanrooms for a total of 2.4 million square feet of cleanroom space — the size of 40 football fields.
OCC already offers a math and science curriculum that trains students for jobs that are in demand at semiconductor plants, including ones near Utica and Albany. They include two-year associate degrees in electrical and mechanical engineering, as well as industry certifications and other training that take from a few weeks to a year.
In addition, the college is eager to create training programs that meet Micron’s specific needs.
“We’ll tailor to Micron,” Quinn said.
Micron will likely form training partnerships with many high schools, colleges and universities to give students fundamental skills in fields such as hydraulics, pneumatics, statistical process control, problem solving and troubleshooting, said Mike Russo, president, CEO and founder of The National Institute for Innovation and Technology in Hanover, Maryland.
“That’s good news for the region because there’s a lot of opportunity,” said Russo, who spent nearly a decade leading the corporate government affairs office for Malta-based Global Foundries, the nation’s largest contract semiconductor chipmaker. “You don’t need to have a PhD to go to work in a fab.”
