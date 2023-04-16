SYRACUSE — Top Micron Technology officials returned to Central New York again this week to talk about beefing up workforce training throughout the Northeast and to explain a couple of key steps needed this year to keep the semiconductor chipmaking complex on track for Clay.
The crucial next step is Micron’s application for billions of dollars in federal money – a public investment the company says is needed to create as many as 9,000 jobs. Without that federal money, Micron officials say, building in the U.S. would be too expensive.
The federal subsidies were included in the CHIPS and Science Act, which set aside $52 billion worth of incentives to lure chipmakers back to the United States as a national security priority.
At the same time, Onondaga County is starting to design part of the infrastructure needed to build up to four chip plants – called fabs – north of Syracuse. Town officials in and around Clay are taking steps to update their comprehensive plans to accommodate a projected surge in housing and population.
While the 1,400-acre White Pine Commerce Park sits idle in Clay, officials say there’s plenty going on behind the scenes.
“I literally have an entire department working every day on this, literally every day,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “They’re not working on it by themselves. They’re working with people from Micron.”
Here’s the latest with Micron, according to company and government officials:
More than 20 leading universities, from SUNY to Harvard, have formed a Northeast consortium to provide training for workers at Micron, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer announced Monday. The colleges can eventually apply for a share of a pot of more than $2 billion. “Without job training, you’re not going to get it done,” Schumer told syracuse.com. “This is as concrete as it comes because what’s this ultimately all about two things: U.S. leadership and jobs, jobs.”
Micron is preparing its application for the CHIPS money. The guidelines from the Commerce Department were released a little over a month ago. Semiconductor manufacturers will compete for a share of $39 billion in federal grants available to chipmakers who build new plants in the United States or expand their domestic chip production.
The company has also hired consultants who are putting together expansive environmental studies to be submitted to the state and federal governments. Those guidelines, too, have only recently been issued.
Onondaga County is working to finish a comprehensive plan this month that will help guide development expected from the plant and suppliers expected to locate near Micron.
The county has designed the sewer line that will run from the fab site in Clay to Oak Orchard Water Treatment plant.
The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency, which owns the land Micron would build on, has filed an application to change the zoning on part of that land to industrial.
Micron has nearly completed designs for its new plant in Boise, which would be essentially duplicated four times in Clay. Construction on that fab is expected to start this year, said Manish Bhatia, executive vice president of global operations at Micron.
McMahon has crisscrossed the country, meeting with potential Micron suppliers and speaking at industry events from San Antonio to San Jose to Washington, D.C.
