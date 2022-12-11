Miller named regional property manager at Christopher Community

SYRACUSE – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jay Miller to regional property manager. “We are very excited to recognize Jay with this promotion to regional property manager at Christopher Community,” said President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “We believe his diverse management background and experience as a tax credit specialist (TCS) will serve this position very well.”
Miller began his career as a leasing consultant 10 years ago at a market rate property in Orlando, Fla. After being promoted to assistant property manager at that location, he later became property manager at luxury apartments in that market. Since 2013, he has managed several communities in South and Central Florida, as well as US Virgin Islands, and most recently in Syracuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.