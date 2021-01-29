Minetto’s Sleeping Giant Mattress fends off pillow fight

MINETTO – In today’s world of every kind of identity security imaginable, from retina eye scans to touch ID and facial recognition, mix-ups may come a little less readily, but they come all the same. Just ask Corey Bryant, owner of the Sleeping Giant Mattress Company here at the corner of Routes 24 and 48 in Minetto.
Bryant, as you might guess, sells mattresses. Not much political about that, and not much political about Bryant either, he said in a recent interview. Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Libertarians, even Socialists sleep on mattresses. And when they’re in his store, they’re really not discussing the pros and cons of filibuster or the precise meaning of the Second Amendment. They’re talking springs and coils and foam and feathers and pillows. Yes, pillows and their obvious link to a radical, violent overthrow of our democracy and government, which Bryant is somehow obviously opposing by obviously boycotting a pillow, the famous My Pillow, that he has never carried, and whose owner’s politics are barely a blip on Bryant’s radar.
Bryant’s Sleeping Giant Mattress Company has been mistaken by a number of irate right-wingers for the left-wing Sleeping Giants political advocacy group presently advocating for the all-out boycott of My Pillow for its owner’s, Mike Lindell’s, pro-Trump allegiance and possible support of the Jan. 6 insurrectionist invasion of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Bed Bath & Beyond has recently stopped selling My Pillow, they say simply because it wasn’t selling well. Quite the coincidence seeing as they were a target of Sleeping Giants political campaign, as were other large retailers.
So, we have mixed up identities and coincidence.
Corey Bryant, a hard-working guy who’s built up a successful business over the last four-and-a-half years, hit by a bolt from the blue that’s left him almost in disbelief, to say the least, if it weren’t for the emails and phone calls he’s received.
“I understand you are boycotting Mr. Lindell and his My Pillow products,” one of the emails starts off, “and influencing others like Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond to do the same. Shame on you for your reckless partisanship. Our constitution is at stake and you undermine the center of free market.”
Another one told him boycotting My Pillow was unconstitutional.
They’ve come from as far away as Las Vegas and Texas, and Bryant suspects they have hurt his business.
“I’ve been super, super, super busy,” Bryant said. “And then all of a sudden, in four days, to not have a customer, kind of threw me off. It’s been interesting to see how that can affect a business pretty quickly. It’s just like a light switch that shut everything off.”
He had to put an ad up on Facebook, he said, to set people straight on the mix up here.
“People are just reacting to something, and they’re not even researching what it is,” Bryant said.
My Pillow is based in Minnesota. Bryant thinks perhaps people see his address in Minetto and mistakenly think it’s Minnesota. Another mix up. Minetto for Minnesota. Sleeping Giant Mattress for Sleeping Giants. The perfect storm of confusion.
“I don’t want people to boycott me because of it,” Bryant said. “I’m not political. I have nothing to do with it. I would never run my business based off politics.”
He’s thought of trying to get in touch with Mike Lindell, owner of My Pillow, but wasn’t sure how to get hold of him.
Meanwhile, Sleeping Giants political pressure continues and its cause has even been taken up by others. A Change.org petition, demanding major retailers boycott My Pillow, hit 61,000 signatures in a week, according to Newsweek.
And to add a little more fuel to the fire, Yahoo News reported Mike Lindell has been considering running for governor of Minnesota. Maybe he’ll need a new mattress at the governor’s mansion.
Bryant put out a statement recently which said in part, “This store has never and does not carry the My Pillow brand. The owner can understand the confusion because of what he sells and the tie to the activist group’s name.”
Beyond that, Bryant remains optimistic.
“Hopefully,” he said, “it all blows over and people realize what’s going on.”
