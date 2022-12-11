Workers making minimum wage in most areas of New York will get a pay bump at the end of December.

The minimum for workers in areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will increase from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. The pay bump means an extra $40 a week for someone working full time in a minimum wage job.

