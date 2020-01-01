The minimum wage for most workers in upstate New York increased 70 cents on Tuesday from $11.10 per hour to $11.80 per hour, as mandated by the state.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a minimum wage law in 2016 that aimed to eventually establish a minimum wage of $15 per hour for workers across the state through incremental increases. The state has raised the minimum wages by 70 cents each year for workers outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester, areas which have their own schedules.
There are also different pay rate increases for tipped and fast-food workers.
Annual increases in the minimum wage for upstate New Yorkers have been scheduled through Dec. 31, 2020, when it will rise to $12.50 per hour. The Director of the Division of Budget, in consultation with the Department of Labor, will then set an index schedule of incremental wage hikes that will eventually bring the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
