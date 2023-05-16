GLENFIELD — The Tack Shack, specializing in equine supplies, will hold a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 27, at 7728 Stony Lake Road. Guests will be invited to browse The Tack Shack inventory and meet with owner Edward Johnson and family. The grand opening will also feature other local businesses, artisans and food trucks.
The Tack Shack primarily services the NY Otter Creek Trail system, which encompasses more than 65 miles. As the business is mobile in nature, it can also service equine-related events and shows.
“I am thrilled to offer this service to our local equine community as there is no other tack business within 70 miles,” said Mr. Johnson, who has owned and managed horses for more than 35 years, 25 of which he was a farrier.
The Tack Shack will offer equine supplies that were not previously readily available to the Otter Creek Horse Trail area.
“Our inventory will include a variety of horse supplies, so that if a rider forgets something or if something breaks, they can get back on the trails quickly,” Mr. Johnson said. “We are so excited to announce this grand opening and look forward to seeing and talking to all that attend this family friendly event.”
