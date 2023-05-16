Mobile Tack Shack to hold grand opening in Glenfield
Shauna Darling

GLENFIELD — The Tack Shack, specializing in equine supplies, will hold a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 27, at 7728 Stony Lake Road. Guests will be invited to browse The Tack Shack inventory and meet with owner Edward Johnson and family. The grand opening will also feature other local businesses, artisans and food trucks.

The Tack Shack primarily services the NY Otter Creek Trail system, which encompasses more than 65 miles. As the business is mobile in nature, it can also service equine-related events and shows.

