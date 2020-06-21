MALONE — The Monro Auto Service and Tire Center on West Main Street is closing and moving its operations to another Monro facility in Massena.
The closure was announced by signs posted on the windows of the shop. Local employees referred all questions about the move to Monro corporate headquarters, where company officials declined to comment on the decision.
The closure is the third in that immediate area within a little more than a year.
The Dollar General store, which was adjacent to the Monro location, shut down in May 2019 as part of a corporate restructuring that closed 390 shops nationwide. The rebranded Gordmans department store in the Running Plaza just west of the auto service business, which opened in February just before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the state to close nonessential businesses, is currently liquidating its stock after its parent company, Stage Stores, filed for bankruptcy last month.
