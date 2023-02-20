LOWVILLE — With begrudging agreement by the Montague Town Board, the Barnes Corners Sno-Pals have set the date for the 18th Annual Snirt Run for April 22.
At its core, the event is a typical all-terrain vehicle “poker run,” but timing sets the Snirt Run apart and ultimately gives it its name. It also affects the event’s impact on its host towns when combined with the unpredictable Tug Hill weather.
The Snirt Run is held in between the snowmobile and ATV trail seasons when there is no or very little snow on the ground. Thousands of tires on the thawed surface push the frozen moisture barrier deeper into the ground as the event’s namesake snow-dirt — “snirt” — mixture gets churned into the muddy free-for-all participants look forward to experiencing.
Although town and Lewis County officials agree that the event is great for local businesses, about a dozen of the estimated 92 residents in Montague attended the town’s meeting last week, questioning the event’s direct benefit to the town and whether damage caused by the event should be paid for by local taxpayers.
The town board was asked to decide if Sno-Pals could hold the event on a chosen date weeks before the date preferred by the officials.
Jessica Young Moser, county legislator representing the district that covers the town of Denmark, said she was there in her capacity as a legislator and not as the daughter of Montague Highway Superintendent Anthony “Tony” Young or as a representative of her family’s business, Tug Hill Hook & Ladder on Salmon River Road — a business that participates in the Snirt Run — although she spoke from both of those perspectives throughout the evening.
For years, Mr. Young has been outspoken about the Snirt Run’s damage to the town’s gravel roads and private properties.
“I’m not against the Snirt Run,” Mr. Young said multiple times during the meeting, echoed by council members. “I just don’t understand why it can’t be on May 15 … People will come no matter when it is.”
Mr. Young has been criticized for demanding that Sno-Pals and the county repair the roads to a state much better than they were in before the event at a high price.
Mrs. Moser said she, her father, Montague’s county legislator Lawrence Dolhof, and Legislator Joshua Leviker, who is also the chair of the county Snowmobile Association, vice president of the Turin Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club and mayor of the village of Turin, “came up with” the April 22 date as a compromise Sno-Pals had agreed would work for them.
She noted that in a meeting with the county last month, an April 15 date was proposed using only county seasonal roads in the town. County trails open partially for Snirt weekend to provide connector routes to the western part of the county.
That option was itself a “plan B” after a local law to ban motorized recreation events on town roads all together in the month of April was being discussed by town officials.
The legislator told the council she believes that even though only the county roads would be used on April 15, “it offers you no protection” because from her estimation, “people are obviously going to bypass whatever roads are technically open and go whichever way they want anyway.”
“The county is going to approve April 15 with or without the town of Montague — puts you in a bad position, in my opinion, so … (we) tried working out a deal to get at least some protection to the town of Montague. It’s not ideal but it gets you somewhere to where you’re looking to go. I know you want four weeks. We got you one, but it’s giving you some protection,” she said, making it clear throughout the evening that only she, Mr. Dolhof and Mr. Leviker were in favor of changing the date for the club out of the 10 legislators.
The protection would come from a deal between Sno-Pals and the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department to provide manned barricades across the five town roads not included in the run.
Many people present including Town Supervisor Bruce Williams commented that they felt the county was forcing them to accept the date, heightened when Mrs. Moser told them it would be “almost impossible” to prove that road damage is done by Snirt riders in a potential lawsuit for damages.
Attendees questioned the two Sno-Pals representatives present about changing to the May date which they said was too late for the event, and increasing the $25 registration fee to help with road repair costs to which there was no response. Others railed against the county. Some were frustrated with town leadership and challenged them to charge the club for using town roads.
The road damage problem has been discussed almost every year of the event as it grew from hundreds to thousands of riders. Over the past few years, some progress appeared to be made.
Last year, the club mapped out two route options with the towns, choosing the best route based on weather and road conditions the week before the April 9 event and the county created a $200,000 fund to help towns with road repair.
Mr. Williams said Montague did not opt in for eligibility for the fund because he said it meant signing away any opportunity to sue the county if needed.
Snirt was held on April 21 in 2018 — a year that still had snow on the ground at that time — and April 20 in 2019, which resulted in damage to a number of roads.
The event was originally held the first weekend of April.
