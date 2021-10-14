More north country towns and villages have decided to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries in their borders, but some are still deciding.
On Wednesday night, the Copenhagen Village Board of Trustees unanimously voted to pass an opt-out law, preventing any cannabis dispensaries or lounge-style consumption sites from opening. They’re the latest north country community to make the move, joining a growing league of towns and villages that have said they don’t want pot sales in their communities, at least for now.
In the town of Alexandria along the St. Lawrence River, officials have yet to pass a law to opt out of allowing dispensaries or consumption sites, although there is wide public support for them to do so.
At the public hearing to discuss the law on Sept. 15, officials heard a letter that urged the town to move to bar dispensaries.
“We didn’t make a decision after the public hearing, and I believe we’re going to make the decision in October, unless some board members don’t feel comfortable and want to wait,” said Alexandria Town Supervisor Brent M. Sweet. “We have until Dec. 31 to make a move on this.”
Mr. Sweet said board members seemed interested in hearing more from the community, and reflecting further on whether they should allow marijuana dispensaries.
“I think the board wanted to think about it and make sure everyone who wanted to comment could, so that’s why we didn’t rush to a decision,” he said.
The Alexandria Bay Village Board of Trustees chose to bar dispensaries and consumption sites in the village by a unanimous vote in early July.
Village Mayor Stephen E. Jarvis said the village wants to allow marijuana businesses eventually, but the board wasn’t comfortable allowing shops without understanding more about the laws that will govern them — from the appearance of dispensaries, to the types of products they can sell and when they can sell them.
“New York state, they just formed the committee to write the news laws,” Mayor Jarvis said. “We want to have it, but we don’t want to say yes without knowing exactly what the law is.”
The state’s Cannabis Control Board, a five-member board responsible for implementing the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act and regulating cannabis as the market develops, wasn’t appointed until Sept. 22, six months after the MRTA was signed into law.
The CCB held its first official meeting on Oct. 5.
It’s a similar story farther upriver, in the town and village of Cape Vincent. Both municipalities have opted out of allowing marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites, with the town opting out at its July 15 meeting.
Town Supervisor Edward P. Bender said the town board unanimously voted to opt out. As with the village of Alexandria Bay, Mr. Bender said Cape Vincent officials felt that the laws just aren’t clear enough yet for them to make a binding decision at this time.
“You still have the opportunity to weigh back in on it later,” he said.
The Cape Vincent Village Board of Trustees voted 3-2 to opt out of allowing dispensaries or consumption sites at its Sept. 28 meeting. So far, the village of Cape Vincent is the only river community to have had a split vote on opting out, with trustees Dave Bonney and George Sperry voting against the measure.
At the village’s public hearing on Aug. 24, residents were split, too, with some saying they feel allowing marijuana dispensaries would encourage crime. Others said they feel marijuana wouldn’t have a negative impact on the village at all. Some residents said they are regular pot users and are upset to see marijuana users presented in a bad light, noting that marijuana is widely used for its medicinal properties.
At the Sept. 28 meeting, the board informally agreed to reconsider the opt-out law once the state further develops the laws and regulations around cannabis dispensaries.
Times staff writer Julie Abbass contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.