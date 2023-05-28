PORT LEYDEN — The Port Leyden Portal project has won a $1.06 million award through the state Restore NY grant program to move to the next phases of the project to redevelop the village’s former elementary school.

“It’s rewarding that Empire State Development is aware of small towns and villages and are willing to assist in the restoration of them because the grant not only assists the property owner. It obviously assists the municipality — the village will greatly benefit — but local contractors, local hardware stores; there’s a lot of people that are going to benefit from what seems like it will only be the property owner that benefits,” said Mark Lemieux, who owns the building and the business with his wife Kimberly.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.