Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.