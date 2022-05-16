MASSENA — More than 200 people took part in an online survey that sought input to determine “community values and visions” as part of Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The 10-question survey was launched during the first public engagement session in March and was available until April 30. The DRI Local Planning Committee received 238 responses.
Among the questions was “What option best describes you — I live in the village of Massena; I live in the town of Massena; none of the above; or I don’t know.”
The second question asked the person to describe themselves — “I work in the village of Massena; I shop in the village of Massena; I own property in the village of Massena; I visit the village of Massena (for recreation, vacation, to visit family etc.); I don’t know; none of these; or other.”
People were also asked to pick the top three reasons they choose to live, work, visit or shop in Massena — “location; job opportunities; arts and cultural activities; affordability; rivers; history; outdoor recreation; small-town feel; the community (people); family-friendly; or other.”
They were also asked about the greatest opportunities or issues for Massena — “supporting new business development; improvements to the waterfront; providing resources for tourists/visitors; growing existing businesses; attracting new residents; new/rehabilitated housing; other; or none of the above.”
Respondents were asked what type of businesses they would like to see in the DRI study area — “retail/shopping; restaurants; breweries/wineries/distilleries; wellness/gyms/yoga studios; indoor recreation; expanded accommodation offerings; convenience stores/pharmacies; grocery store; or other.”
They were also asked to use three words to describe the community to friends, children or grandchildren about what Massena might be like in 15 years.
“This was an online survey, but we also had little survey cards,” said Sarah Starke Hess, senior planner for the Consultant Team, during this week’s Local Planning Committee meeting. “We thought that was a fantastic amount of responses in such a short period of time.”
She said that while they were working internally to summarize the survey responses, she had a couple of highlights to share.
“Folks that responded, most of them were either residents of the town or village (80%),” she said.
Ms. Hess said that, when asked what they like best about living in Massena, the response was, “the small-town feel, rivers and affordability are important factors for choosing Massena.”
When asked about potential opportunities, she said they included the potential to support business development and improvements to the waterfront.
“When asked about what I would like to see, the overwhelming response was dining and restaurant opportunities,” she said. “Most respondents (74%) preferred an increase in the number of restaurants in the area.”
The next public engagement session is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 26. It will be held via Zoom and will allow the public to hear about the preliminary list of potential projects, which is still being refined.
During this week’s meeting, the Local Planning Committee had pared the list down to 11 potential projects from the initial 18 submissions. The projects it recommended to advance were revitalization of historic 48 Main St., Schine Theater, the former Massena School of Business, warehouse rehabilitation, renovation of 94-96 Main St., renovation of the former JJ Newberry building, The Creamery, Danforth Park, downtown enhancements, a riverwalk and CORE of the Community Fund.
“This is a pretty exciting meeting because now they’re going public and sharing with them the preliminary list,” Ms. Hess said. “There will be an interactive opportunity following that meeting for folks on their own time to take the time to digest the proposed projects on the preliminary list and then share with us their level of support.”
