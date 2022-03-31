WATERTOWN — Cheryl A. Mayforth couldn’t be happier that more than 400 job seekers attended a The WorkPlace’s annual spring job fair at the Ramada on Thursday.
“Oh, my,” said Mrs. Mayforth, director of the Jefferson County Department of Employment and Training at The Workplace. “You never know what to expect.”
With more positions to fill than job seekers, 54 businesses and companies from Jefferson and Lewis counties were looking for employees during the four-hour job fair.
And there were all kinds of jobs — restaurant help, general labor manufacturing, truck drivers and counselors.
Shellie L. Marks, human resources manager at QubicaAMF, had 10 general labor manufacturing jobs to fill and hoped she found a few new employees for the Lowville bowling pin manufacturer.
“It was very busy, very busy early,” she said. “Elbow to elbow.”
Mrs. Mayforth sat at the table outside the large banquet room to register job seekers and get them on their way to talk to employers.
Some companies filled positions on the spot, she said. Companies also planned to call job seekers who filled out applications to fill positions later.
Ryan J. Henry-Wilkinson, who handles human resources for CREDO Community Center in Watertown, said the organization is looking to fill about a dozen positions as it plans a $9.2 million expansion for its addiction treatment program in a West Main Street building.
He talked to about 10 people who stopped by inquiring about the vacant positions.
“We’re trying to position ourselves as an employer of choice in the community,” he said.
John M. Keruskie, human resources business partner for Neenah Performance Materials, is seeking about four more saturants and coding workers for its paper mills in Brownville and Lowville.
The maker of specialty and fine papers employs about 150 workers between the two locations, he said.
“People are looking for work, right?” he said about finding the people the company needs.
K.J. VanDyke, a front desk agent, said the Hilton Garden Inn in the City Center development complex on outer Arsenal Street is short-staffed for housekeepers and needs restaurant and laundry room workers, too.
“There’s been a lot of good candidates,” she said.
Brenda D. Craighead and her daughter, Melissa, stopped at just about every table that had company representatives.
They were hopeful about getting back into the labor market, especially with so many employers attending the job fair.
“It’s inviting,” she said. “It’s more than I expected.”
Job seeker Kaleb T. Gossiaux is looking for an IT job after graduating from Jefferson Community College in December with a computer science degree.
Unlike the overwhelming demand for workers in most fields, he hopes to land a position that has a lot of competition.
“I want to stay here, but I might have to relocate,” he said.
