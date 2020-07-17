CLAYTON — With a spike in coronavirus cases this week along the St. Lawrence River, more than 400 people showed up to get tested for the virus on Friday.
The results of 427 total tests are expected early next week to confirm additional people have contracted the virus after people gathered on boats near Picton Island off Clayton during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
So many people suspected they were exposed to COVID-19 that tests were still being given beyond the scheduled end time of 3 p.m. at the Clayton Fire Department. The state Department of Health provided the tests.
Stephen A. Jennings, public health planner for the Jefferson County Public Health Service, said testing is the only way to stop the spread of the virus.
“Testing always helps,” he said. “Always, always, always.
While the July Fourth gathering caused the illness’s spread, Mr. Jennings reiterated that there are COVID-19 cases throughout the county. People need to be diligent in wearing masks, obeying social distancing and not gathering in large groups.
Earlier this week, Clayton residents became concerned about an outbreak after people circulated around bars and restaurants last weekend.
The Jefferson County Public Health Services and county officials hope that testing will prevent further spread of the virus. Contact tracing and isolation will now occur.
“The Clayton event was very successful and the DOH was amazed by the turnout considering very little public notification,” said Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Legislature. The community is overwhelmingly appreciative.
A state health department official told Mr. Gray that he was shocked so many people showed up to the Clayton testing with such little prior publicity, since 680 people were tested at a Utica event that received more attention.
The state health department official also “recognized the turnout of people from the businesses that have been effected was a good thing,” Mr. Gray said.
Two Clayton restaurants — DiPrinzio’s Kitchen and the Wood Boat Brewery — each had an employee test positive for the virus and temporarily closed while other workers were tested and their buildings underwent a deep cleaning.
The county’s daily report on the virus will be released later today.
On Thursday, Jefferson County Public Health Service officials said it was another busy day, with 143 additional tests and eight that turned out to be positive, bringing the total number of new cases in the county to 26 since Monday.
Out of an abundance of precaution, O’Brien’s Restaurant also closed and was cleaned. No employees tested positive as of Thursday.
