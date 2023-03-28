WATERTOWN — Kristin J. Johnson, a human resource assistant with Kraft Heinz, was optimistic she’d find some good applicants at the WorkPlace’s annual job fair on Tuesday afternoon.
The ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn was full of both employers and job seekers.
The Lowville plant currently has 20-plus openings for machine operators and general laborers that need to be filled.
“This is a busy job fair and we’re getting a lot of potential job applicants,” Mrs. Johnson said. “I’m up for the challenge.”
With more positions to fill than job seekers, Kraft Heinz was one of 57 businesses and companies from Jefferson and Lewis counties looking to hire during the three-hour job fair.
Cheryl A. Mayforth, director of the Jefferson County Department of Employment and Training at The Workplace, said there were 850 jobs to be filled at the event.
And there were all kinds of jobs — restaurant help, general labor manufacturing, bus drivers and hospital workers.
By 3 p.m., 500 people had attended the fair with another hour to go.
“We have a nice influx of people, which is good,” Mrs. Mayforth said.
She sat at the table outside the large banquet room to help greet job seekers and get them on their way to talk to employers.
Some companies filled positions on the spot, she said. They also planned to call job seekers who filled out applications to fill positions later.
Samaritan Medical Center was back again this year.
With a critical need, Samaritan continues to look for full- and part-time registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, housekeepers, clerical workers and other nonmedical employees.
“People forget we have all kinds of jobs that are nonmedical,” said Cynthia Cassell, who handles job recruitment for the hospital.
For the first time ever, the city of Watertown sent its executive secretary to the civil service commission to the job fair because the city has so many positions unfilled.
They include two civil engineers, laborers, a senior typist, tree trimmers and golf course maintenance employees.
The city’s representative, Angela Robbins, comes from a human resources background, so she thought going to the job fair was crucial in finding employees.
“To me, this is how you find them,” she said.
To catch job seekers’ eyes, Robin Hansen, who recruits employees for First Student transportation, put gold and silver star confetti, boxes of crayons and bright yellow Frisbees on the top of her job fair booth.
“Just trying to make it fun,” she said. “It’s for the children.”
She’s trying to recruit bus drivers, monitors and maintenance workers for Watertown, Indian River, Gouverneur and Ogdensburg.
With the end of tax season coming up, H&R Block employees Erica Seymour and Jessica L. Graves decided to come together to find new office work jobs.
Their office will close for the year on April 21.
“After that, we’re not going to have jobs,” Ms. Seymour said.
With so many employers there, the two coworkers got to talk to many potential new employers and felt good about their prospects.
“Lots of possibilities,” Ms. Graves said.
