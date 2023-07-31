LOWVILLE — Despite county reservations, more stone was added on Friday to the three county-owned roads in the town of Watson that have been plagued by flying tar and gravel after a surface treatment went bad earlier this summer, in an effort to minimize the impact of what was predicted to be one of the hottest days of the year.
Although the additional stone may have prevented Pine Grove, Greig, and Burdick’s Crossing roads from devolving into the soft tar mush that plagued Memorial Day travellers in the area, covering their vehicles in the difficult-to-remove, oily, black substance, the resulting flying stones mixed with the tar that did not stick to road’s surface ending up instead on passing vehicles — reportedly chipping paint and causing other damage in addition to hours of cleanup time — it also led to a frustrated outcry on social media and through direct complaints to the Lewis County Highway Department by dozens of residents and travelers in the area.
“People are very upset and they should be. I’m doing everything I can to get this resolved,” said department Superintendant Timothy L. Hunt on Monday afternoon. “A week ago I had called and asked Suit Kote for a permanent solution because we’re no longer going to continue this (laying down stone). It’s got to stop.”
The Ithaca-based road construction company, Suit Kote, told Hunt in a meeting on Friday of their intention to distribute more stone on the roads and although he spoke out against it, he said the overall feeling was that there was no other choice than to add the stone because there was no other short term solution to address the problem, although he predicted the backlash from drivers that has since come to pass.
The rest of the meeting revolved around long term solutions and the responsibility of paying for the costs involved.
Hunt said it did not go as well as he had hoped but that he asked Suit Kote to submit clarification of their intentions and a proposal for a permanent solution before today’s board meeting.
“I am in negotiations with the company right now and we will not be putting any more stone on those roads, period. They will be cleaned up and the stone that’s there will be gone,” said Hunt.
There are five options for permanent solutions, according to Hunt, with the most expensive being pulling out and completely repaving the existing roads, however that is by far the most expensive option as he predicts it would require millions of dollars and a significant amount of time to organize and complete.
“I think the best solution would be micro paving. It’s a surface treatment that will seal it, make it hard and black and it does not include stone,” explained Hunt, “It’s a much more expensive surface treatment than what was first used.”
Once it has been applied, the treatment takes about 20 minutes to cure according to Hunt, and although it would cause one-lane traffic while it is being added, traffic can get back to normal after without concerns about the influence of high temperatures or a risk of flying stone and tar.
As previously reported, the initial problem was caused by the use of substandard gravel – too small, too dirty – that was not tested frequently enough; more heavy truck traffic due to the transportation of gravel to the Smart Path Connect power line construction project in the area; and higher than expected temperatures.
The county’s position is that Suite Kote is responsible for the situation — and the fix — because they allowed the substandard gravel to be used, but has acknowledged the company has been trying to fix the problem, even though many perceive the fix as a bigger problem.
“Everything they’ve done for the road so far has been good for the road but bad for residents. Like adding the stone on Friday… will ultimately make the road better and heal it but people have lost their patience. They’re sick and tired of it. They’ve spent two months of dealing with loose stone.”
Some weekend complaints were that warning flags were not posted before the areas where Suit Kote was working but rather on the trucks themselves. Because the work is moving, there is no place to put a stationary sign according to Hunt, who likened the situation to “coming up on a farm tractor” and having to slow down to 15 or 20 miles an hour while waiting for an opportunity to pass safely.
The difference, he said, is that in this situation people are already frustrated and on edge about the roads.
“My take is that there is 100% legitimacy to the anger out there. I’m defending them and I’m doing everything I can for them, but in that anger, people are looking at every little thing and saying ‘this is bad’ — that’s human nature and some of the comments are coming from that. I’m not faulting them for that,” he said. “They probably have seen things like this (the slow-moving construction trucks) for years and never thought anything of it but now, they’ve been sitting with this in their front yards for 60 days.”
Although the roads are not expected to be problematic for drivers this week with much cooler temperatures predicted, Hunt said if the heat returns, sand is the only other option to stabilize the roads until the permanent plan can be carried out but that it will be applied so storm-like conditions are not created as happened with the addition of dirty stone to the road problem initially.
The situation has also caused Hunt to reconsider how the county approaches resurfacing other roads in the county going forward.
“I don’t know if I can sustain oil and stone for future surface treatment. That’s a budget question I’ve got to start working on. I do think maybe there might be some roads we would want to use (it) on but it would have to be very low volume roads, not one like (Pine Grove Road.) Never again.”
The county is also having discussions with NYPA for some compensation for the burden the power line project has created. The organization re-routed their construction traffic in early July when the stone issue resurfaced and Hunt said the power line project has moved north of the problem area.
Repercussions for Suit Kote if they do not take responsibility for the issue could be serious, but Hunt did not want to divulge details while the negotiations are ongoing.
A follow-up meeting will be held before the 5 p.m. board meeting at the legislative board room in the county Court House on North State Street.
