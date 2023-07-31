LOWVILLE — Despite county reservations, more stone was added on Friday to the three county-owned roads in the town of Watson that have been plagued by flying tar and gravel after a surface treatment went bad earlier this summer, in an effort to minimize the impact of what was predicted to be one of the hottest days of the year.

Although the additional stone may have prevented Pine Grove, Greig, and Burdick’s Crossing roads from devolving into the soft tar mush that plagued Memorial Day travellers in the area, covering their vehicles in the difficult-to-remove, oily, black substance, the resulting flying stones mixed with the tar that did not stick to road’s surface ending up instead on passing vehicles — reportedly chipping paint and causing other damage in addition to hours of cleanup time — it also led to a frustrated outcry on social media and through direct complaints to the Lewis County Highway Department by dozens of residents and travelers in the area.

