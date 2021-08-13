RENSSELAER FALLS — More to Love, a women’s clothing store, specializing in plus size apparel, has opened its doors on the main street in Rensselaer Falls.
The store, located at 213 Rensselaer St.,Rensselaer Falls, offers a variety of new and used women’s clothing, accessories, and more.
“Women’s shoes, jewelry, purses, anything women related,” said co-owner Amy Archuleta-Mcdonald. “We specialize in plus size clothing mostly. Here in the north country plus size can be really hard to find.”
Archuleta-Mcdonald and Crystal Brown began their business during the pandemic as an online store.
“It was something we always wanted to do,” said Archuleta-Mcdonald. “We started it as a group online. The group grew really quickly, we started with a few members now we have over 1,400 members. But then we started outgrowing the house that we were using. We had way too much stuff so we just decided to open a store.”
More to Love officially opened on June 1 but still offers online services as well on their Facebook page at “More to Love.”
“We do lives on Facebook so people can see the clothes actually on,” said Archuleta-Mcdonald. “Crystal and I have different body types so when we try the clothes on it really helps our customers see what will look good on them.”
Archuleta-Mcdonald and Brown noted they try to cater to their customers’ needs to make them feel as confident as possible.
“A lot of customers have stated that we help build their confidence because women of all sizes are able to find clothes that fit them and make them feel beautiful,” said Archuleta-Mcdonald. “We bring them their clothes. Bring the clothes to the dressing room for them. We look at their body types and help them find clothes that fit their body types.”
They will also offer tuxedo rentals and are hoping to offer bridal and prom dresses by next year.
More to Love is now open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
