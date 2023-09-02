More U.S. firms offer student loan help to debt-burdened grads

Students on campus at the American University in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 13, 2021. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Dee Dwyer.

The share of employers offering student loan repayment benefits is climbing as companies hope to gain a competitive advantage in recruiting younger workers in a still-tight labor market.

The share of full-time job listings mentioning student debt repayment programs has more than doubled since 2019, according to an analysis by job site Handshake. The benefit, though, is still relatively rare: It shows up in only 3% of job posts.

