NEW BREMEN — Years ago, a loud buzzing in the sky multiple times every summer from the low-flying planes spraying for mosquitos was as normal in most communities as the burgers and dogs on the grill. People didn’t rush inside or cover the food. Children would wave and shout, frantically trying to get the pilot’s attention and a tip of the wings in acknowledgement.

Although not everywhere, spraying for mosquito and black fly control still happens in certain communities. But now, notices go out to the communities being sprayed by those that contract the aerial spraying company — whether it be local or county governments, community associations, conservation groups — along with recommendations to stay inside with pets and other animals during the spraying time as an added precaution.

A look at Duflo insect spraying from the ground up

Jeffrey T. Duflo surveys the scene on Route 812 in New Bremen as he walks away from the Aztec Piper twin-engine plane he uses to spray mosquito- and black fly-killing insecticide for Duflo Spray Chemical. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
A look at Duflo insect spraying from the ground up

Jeffrey T. Duflo installs the spray jets with head-of-a-pin-sized holes that will spray mosquito and black-fly controlling insecticide microdrops from his twin-engine airplane at the headquarters of Duflo Spray Chemical in the town of New Bremen. The proprietary spray system, the Micromist 900, was invented by him and his father in the 1980s and has been adapted to suit other aircraft over the years. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
A look at Duflo insect spraying from the ground up

Jeffrey T. and Renee C. Duflo bought Duflo Spray Chemical from his parents Thomas E. and Nancy J. Duflo in 1985. They are shown talking business in their home office next to Duflo Airport and the hangars that house the Aztec Piper aircraft used for mosquito- and black fly-killing insecticide. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
A look at Duflo insect spraying from the ground up

Jeffrey T. Duflo installs part of the mechanism that will spray mosquito and black-fly controlling insecticide from his twin-engine airplane at the headquarters of Duflo Spray Chemical in the town of New Bremen. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
A look at Duflo insect spraying from the ground up

Killing bugs has been a way of life for flying insecticide sprayer Jeffrey T. Duflo and his family, and a sense of humor has been key to keeping Duflo Spray Chemical going since his parents Thomas E. and Nancy J. Duflo started it in the 1950s. The red, talking fly swatter is part of the family now. “Your flight is cancelled,” it announced to the fly that met its demise. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
A look at Duflo insect spraying from the ground up

Co-owner of Duflo Chemical Spraying Jeffrey T. Duflo made news in a number of aerial insecticide trade publications in the mid-1990s by emphasizing the superiority in safety and application of twin-engine planes versus single-engine varieties. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
