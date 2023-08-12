NEW BREMEN — Years ago, a loud buzzing in the sky multiple times every summer from the low-flying planes spraying for mosquitos was as normal in most communities as the burgers and dogs on the grill. People didn’t rush inside or cover the food. Children would wave and shout, frantically trying to get the pilot’s attention and a tip of the wings in acknowledgement.
Although not everywhere, spraying for mosquito and black fly control still happens in certain communities. But now, notices go out to the communities being sprayed by those that contract the aerial spraying company — whether it be local or county governments, community associations, conservation groups — along with recommendations to stay inside with pets and other animals during the spraying time as an added precaution.
In many cases it is still done by the same company that did it then: Duflo Spray Chemical based in New Bremen.
On the next good weather night — which for aerial spraying has as much to do with wind as it does clear skies — Jeffrey T. Duflo will climb up the wing and into the cockpit of the Aztec Piper twin-engine airplane outfitted with the proprietary Micromist 900 spray delivery system he designed for the Piper with his father in the early 1980s. He will spray the village of Lyons Falls for the second time this summer after delays due to rain and wind conditions.
On Sunday, he sprayed the towns of Theresa and Philadelphia. Earlier this summer he did more than a dozen runs in communities including Lyons Falls, Brantingham Lake, Lake Bonaparte and private estates in Lewis County, and Gouvernuer, Edwards, Richville and Brasher Falls in St. Lawrence County along with flights over other parts of the state.
Although “nuisance” spraying like this to eradicate the flying bugs is the most common work done by Duflo for years, the presence of serious and sometimes deadly mosquito-borne diseases in the state like West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, has expanded the use of his service anecdotally.
DANGER FROM DISEASE
On July 28, Lewis County Public Health notified the public that a horse in the town of Greig had West Nile virus as verified by the state Department of Health, and on Aug. 2, St. Lawrence County Public Health issued a notice that a horse died of EEE — a virus that causes inflammation in the brain and is fatal in about 30% of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and many survivors have ongoing neurological problems.
Both diseases are spread through mosquito bites that transmit viruses collected from the blood of an animal carrying the virus into the next bite victim. The “animal” can be a horse or it can be human. Birds are also vulnerable to West Nile because they feed on the infected mosquitos.
There are vaccines for both diseases, but they only work for horses.
According to St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Jolene F. Munger, the horse that died was unvaccinated and the horse that was sick in Lewis County was vaccinated, which likely ensured that it survived the disease.
Duflo and Lewis County Public Health Director Ashley R. Waite said in separate interviews that there is no question about whether West Nile and EEE exists locally. They do. But without monitoring, there is no way to know for sure how much of either virus is around except for the number of animals or people showing symptoms.
As a result, public health departments in north country counties follow state warning protocols by alerting the public about the virus cases that have emerged, reminding them how to avoid being bitten and how to decrease the number of mosquitoes around them.
Residents are urged to wear light colors and long sleeves and pants at dusk and dawn; empty standing water where mosquitos like to lay their eggs and wear bug repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
Waite and Munger said there is no threshold for a number of cases of either disease that would trigger an insecticide spraying requirement, but that they would work with municipalities, including counties, which can request it through the Department of Environmental Conservation.
That happened in Oswego County in September 2022 after EEE and West Nile were found in several locations through mosquito sampling and the state Department of Health declared EEE an “imminent threat to public health” in the county.
Oswego hired Duflo Spray Chemical to apply insecticide to reduce the mosquito population on two separate days, covering 9,000 acres the first and 10,000 acres the second.
With only the single cases in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties this season, Duflo has not received a call from either county requesting spraying.
In larger counties like Oswego, Oneida, Onondaga and Madison, that also have large swampy areas and wetlands, there is active monitoring done of the level of those viruses and others in the mosquito population, but smaller counties like Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence no longer send resources in that direction.
“They actually have people that collect mosquitoes daily … they collect them all night using ‘resting boxes.’ Some use what’s called sentinel pheasants … and they’ll take a little blood from (birds) and have it analyzed (for viruses) and things like that,” Duflo said.
Wooden resting boxes are usually 1 cubic foot painted matte black on the outside and red or rust brown on the inside with an open side placed for mosquitos to enter and “rest” when they’re done feeding, where they are anesthetized, counted and tested for viruses.
Duflo added that the information collected is used to determine the virus levels in the mosquitos and, importantly, the infection rate.
“Those are all related to how serious a problem you have with a virus,” he said.
According to Waite, that kind of monitoring stopped in her county around 2010 when they “lost funding and the person that did it.”
The recent case of West Nile is the first in the county in 10 years.
In St. Lawrence County, there have been cases of EEE in horses in 2014 and 2020, and Munger said the county has never done it’s own mosquito surveillance, but that state officials came to the county one summer years ago to do so when they were doing data collection across the New York.
“We’re a tool in a toolbox for a county,” Duflo said, not the cause or even, as a sole solution, the cure.
EARLY PREVENTION MEASURES
In 1985, Duflo and his wife Renee C. Duflo purchased the company from his parents, Thomas E. and Nancy J. Duflo who had started the business and built Duflo Airport in 1955, in response to a scourge of caterpillars decimating the leaves on maple trees in the area. After a decade of crop spraying, in 1970, the company found its focus — mosquitoes, black flies and forest insects — which remains in place.
Duflo said the biggest change in his business in the past 50 years is what is being sprayed and the impact beyond insect control.
“Back then they were using pretty much persistent products and things that didn’t break down in the environment and today we have … hormones, we have insect growth regulators that prevent the mosquito from growing from one stage (of life) to the next, organics — and it can be targeted,” he said.
Until 1972 when it was banned in this country, the most prevalent insecticide in the world for any use since World War II was a chemical invented in 1874 by an Austrian chemist and discovered to be very good at killing bugs in 1939 by Swiss chemist Paul Hermann Muller: DDT.
It was used for anything involving killing bugs around the world, including aerial spraying to kill crop-destroying insects and mosquitos
By the 1960s, however, the love affair with DDT started to wane in large part because of the work and writings of biologist Rachel Carson looking into the impact of insecticides, especially DDT.
The chemical was outlawed in 1972 because of mounting proof that the insect populations it was intended to destroy were becoming resistent, and it was killing other pollinators like bees and butterflies as well as fish, birds and some mammals at certain concentrations.
The final blow was that the chemical was not disappearing from the soil or fat tissue of animals, especially those farther up the food chain like humans and birds of prey, as was anticipated.
To this day according to numerous studies, DDT can still be found in soil, water, animal tissue and humans and is now classified as a “probable carcinogen,” according to the CDC and Environmental Protection Agency, among others.
PREVENTING DISEASE SPREAD TODAY
As technology has improved, so has precision in the amounts and methods for insecticide use.
“Now we can measure things not in parts per million, but parts in five trillion, so today we have the science to look at all these substances — very, very closely is an understatement — and that leads to the development of these futuristic products that we have,” Duflo said.
He indicated many of the insecticides used now are organic and, unlike DDT, do not remain in the environment or cause harm to pollinators when following the manufacturers’ recommendations for diluting the materials and delivery.
A tiny microdroplet is enough to kill a mosquito and very little insecticide is needed to spray a wide area.
“We spray viruses … that target only mosquitoes. We have hormones. We have insect growth regulators that prevent the mosquito from molting from one stage to the next,” he said. “We have organic products involving spores and crystals that are found in nature.”
Insecticides are also selected based on where the spraying will be performed, whether it be populated areas, forests or swamps, for example, he said,
With his years of experience, degree in entomology and passion for the topic, Duflo easily provides Latin names for insects and the biological compounds in the insecticides, as well as intricacies of how they do what they do, while building impromptu models to illustrate his points.
Duflo is meticulous about insecticide preparation not just to protect the environment, pollinators, people and animals, but because he is part of the family legacy.
In the early 1980s and well into the ’90s at the company’s height, Duflo, at first with his father and then on his own, created proprietary insecticide delivery systems for Aztec Piper twin-engine planes, called the Micromist 900, because twin engines provided more safety and better delivery than a the single-engine craft normally used in their estimation. They became known industry wide for their work.
They sold outfitted Pipers and adapted their system to other airplanes.
And they sprayed far and wide — the senior Duflo was hired by the United Nations to help eradicate malaria-carrying mosquitoes in Ghana and train other pilots, and the junior Duflo sprayed in Haiti. They covered states from Wisconsin to Florida to New England and all over New York state.
Getting licensed to fly a twin engine sprayer at 21 years old, Duflo said he was the youngest person ever to do so in the state.
“That’s something I’m pretty proud of,” he said. “Forty-seven years of flying incident- and accident-free. We have good equipment and we take good care of it.”
Renee Duflo has been holding down the administrative side of the business over the decades and helps her husband to stay organized and focused as he brims with new ideas to make their delivery system better.
As she manages her multiple sclerosis and needs more assistance from her husband for movement, even while her mind is sharp and personality witty, the couple have been taking spray jobs closer to home.
At this point, there does not seem to be a third-generation Duflo to take over the family business as their son and daughter have their own interests, but none of these things seem to irritate them much.
Nothing but the mosquitoes themselves. But the Duflos can handle them.
