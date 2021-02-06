WATERTOWN — Brianna L. Gerstenschlager’s coworkers liked the chocolate chip cookies she baked at home so much that they tried to convince her to open a bakery.
She finally did.
She’s baking and selling those same chocolate chip cookies and a variety of other baked goods from her new business, Cuppycakes, in a storefront at Carbone Plaza on Coffeen Street.
She opened Monday and the cookies and other items already have become a hit with customers, she said.
“It’s going real good,” she said. “I sold out on Wednesday. When I left, I only had three cupcakes and a half-dozen cookies left.”
She’d been baking and selling her baked goods out of her kitchen at home since 2012 and business got to be so good that she knew she had to move out, Ms. Gerstenschlager said.
Baking has always been her passion. She learned to bake when she was a young girl watching her grandmother, Elizabeth Gerstenschlager, do it.
When she moved out on her own at age 18, she tinkered in the kitchen with what she had learned, putting her own touch on whatever she made, she remembered.
Now with three kids, the single mom continued to spend a lot of time in the kitchen anyway, she acknowledged.
She looks for recipes and changes them up to how she exactly wants them to be. From there, she writes down her recipes in a journal notebook and refers to them when she’s doing what she loves to do best — bake.
So far, the chocolate chip cookies — which always has been her favorite — and cinnamon buns are her “biggest hits,” but she makes and sells “a little bit of everything,” she said.
Her customers enjoy her chocolate chip cookies so much that they call them “crack cookies” because they’re so habit forming.
The bakery’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. She tries to get in by 7 a.m., so she can bake until about noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.