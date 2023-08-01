WATERTOWN — Kelly Curry, a mural artist based in Alexandria Bay, is almost finished painting a vibrant, 83- by 16-foot design on the side of the WPBS-TV building on Arsenal Street, a project which has been nine months in the making.

Curry said that the most time-consuming aspect of the project was designing it, because the mural features several trademarked characters, like Clifford the Big Red Dog, Daniel Tiger and Xavier Riddle. She has had to work with the companies that own the rights to these characters, who are very particular about where Curry could place them in relation to other characters, and how she could present them.

