N.E.T. & Die contributes to the Fulton Block Builder Program

FULTON - N.E.T. & Die President and CEO, Michelle Shatrau has noticed the positive changes happening in the city of Fulton and wanted N.E.T. & Die to be a part of this success. “We are pleased to make a donation of $1,000 and support the Fulton Block Builderr (FBB) transformation initiative. We are proud to be a part of the City of Fulton and want to support projects that make the city a better place to live and work.”
Wanda and Len Langdon participated in the FBB program in 2022. They purchased a house that had been abandoned for 12 years and made an amazing transformation in just one year. “I grew up in Fulton but have been out of state for many years. I remembered what a great community Fulton is and convinced Wanda to move here. Thanks to FBB we have met so many neighbors and felt so welcome right from the start. We are hoping to have a neighborhood block party here when the pool is open. Can’t say enough good things about FBB,” said Len.
