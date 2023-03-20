N.Y. lawmakers propose tax on streaming services like Netflix, Spotify

New York state residents may soon be required to pay more for streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify and Audible.

WGRZ reports the New York State Assembly submitted a budget proposal on Thursday that would add an overall 8% sales tax to digital media subscriptions for video, music and audiobook platforms. Four percent would be state sales tax, and the other 4% would be local sales tax.

