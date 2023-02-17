N.Y. restaurants and bars want in on sports betting

Mobile sports betting has been a hit in its first year of operation in New York State, bringing in more than $16 billion in wagers. Now, some restaurants and bars want a piece of that pie.
The New York State Restaurant Association is calling for expanding gaming licenses to include these establishments.
Kevin Dugan, director of government affairs for the restaurant association, said he’s heard from bars and restaurants in Western New York that are interested.
“It’s a huge sports area. With the Buffalo Bills, obviously, and with the Sabres doing well, there is a big appetite for this,” Dugan said.
On-premises sports betting kiosks have the potential to stimulate increased revenue, meet consumer demand and provide a boost for the bottom line of restaurants and bars, some of which are still suffering in a post-pandemic environment, the association noted.
The expansion would allow a sports bettor the option of patronizing a local restaurant or sports bar while watching a sports event. The owners of establishments could promote the betting opportunities and work specials around it to get more people in the door and keep them there for longer times. It could also allow for sportsbook lounges to offer betting at kiosks. A similar law has been adopted in D.C., Maryland and Ohio, as well as Canadian provinces.
The state Senate held hearings on mobile sports wagering last week. Dugan said some of the bigger companies in the sportsbook industry spoke during these hearings and pushed for expanding licenses to allow bars and restaurants to participate.
For the moment, expanding sports wagering to bars and restaurants is just an idea. No legislation is in yet, but discussion continues over what that could look like, he added.
“We’re hopeful that there seems to be some momentum behind this,” Dugan said.
It would not be a fit for all restaurants, likely working best for sports bars and restaurants where people go to watch games. But it may not be suitable for fine dining or family-focused restaurants, Dugan said.
Michele Ciavarella, executive chair of Elys Game Technology Corp., said expanding sports betting to neighborhood establishments could play a pivotal role in recovery in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector.
Recent survey data revealed that restaurant and bar operators are facing elevated costs, supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages and low profitability. Prior to the pandemic, the restaurant industry was a $50-billion industry in New York, producing $4 billion annually in sales tax revenue.
“We firmly believe that New York State represents an optimal landscape for leveraging the enthusiasm for sports betting at retail establishments as demonstrated by the extraordinary success of mobile betting in the first year since regulation,” Ciavarella said.
Gov. Kathleen Hochul said in January that the state collected more than $900 million in taxes and licensing fees from mobile sports betting during the first year of operation.
“The restaurant industry is well positioned to take advantage of this burgeoning marketplace and grow New York’s sports betting footprint,” Fleischut said.
“We understand sports betting terminals and kiosks might not have a place in every restaurant, and expanding available licenses may not be a silver bullet for the industry,” she said. “However, for those where this is a fit, the additional revenue from on-premises sports betting could mean the difference between closing and survival.”
Credit Union donates to FeedMore WNY based on Bills playoff points
For a third straight season, Broadview Federal Credit Union has donated to FeedMore WNY based on the number of points the Buffalo Bills scored during their playoff run, and this season, it added a little extra something.
Broadview gave $10,000 to FeedMore WNY in honor of the Bills, who advanced to the AFC divisional round for a second straight season.
The initiative started with the credit union donating $125 per point during the wild card round, committing $4,250 after the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 34-31 on Jan. 15. The next week, Broadview donated $250 per point, and though the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10, it still amounted to $2,500 for FeedMore WNY. But instead of donating $6,750, Broadview made a total donation of $10,000.
Broadview, the newly merged organization that was formed by the joining of SEFCU and CAP COM, has now donated a combined $45,000 to fight hunger in Western New York during the Bills’ playoff runs of the past three seasons, which include a trip to the AFC Championship game in 2021.
