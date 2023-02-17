N.Y. restaurants and bars want in on sports betting

The DraftKings application on a smartphone arranged in New York, U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. More than 1.1 million accounts were created in New York in the first two weeks of legalization, according to GeoComply Solutions Inc., which monitors transactions. Bloomberg photo by Angus Mordant

Mobile sports betting has been a hit in its first year of operation in New York State, bringing in more than $16 billion in wagers. Now, some restaurants and bars want a piece of that pie.

The New York State Restaurant Association is calling for expanding gaming licenses to include these establishments.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.