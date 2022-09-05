GLEN PARK — National Grid has agreed to save some limestone blocks from the old Remington Paper Mill along the Black River and donate them to the city of Watertown.
The power company intends to demolish the paper mill and a limestone wall that collapsed in March. The property, on Route 12E and County Route 190, is just upstream from Glen Park.
A group of Black River enthusiasts part of the Watertown Islands Project intervened last month after learning National Grid planned to haul the limestone blocks to a landfill.
The group got involved hoping to salvage the limestone blocks and preserve them for possible reuse.
Jennifer Voss, senior city planner, and the planning department were asked to get involved in the effort to save the limestone.
“It seems to have been worked out,” she said.
The power company has requested that the city put together the arrangement for the donation in writing, she said.
Tonight, the City Council is expected to approve a resolution to accept the gift from National Grid. The blocks will be hauled to the city-owned Sewall’s Island for storage.
Steve Massaro, a member of the Watertown Islands Project, said he’s relieved that the limestone blocks will be preserved.
“We’re saving our heritage,” he said.
National Grid viewed the limestone wall as a liability, so it decided to demolish it, according to Mr. Massaro.
The limestone was quarried from the Black River Valley and would be too expensive to buy today, Mr. Massaro said.
The mill was completed Jan. 1, 1889. It produced wood pulp using power from eight water wheels. On March 1, 1891, while operations were paused for repairs, high water nearly destroyed the building — the roof collapsed, crushing two employees and killing one.
Repairs were made and the mill reopened but then closed after a 1927 fire.
