National Grid raises rate for top buyers

Levi J. Paquin, chief lineman with National Grid, works with a crew to run new power lines in Watertown in September. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

National Grid electricity rates for some customers will go up this month — only for the 4,000 largest accounts using the most electricity. Homes and most businesses will not be affected, according to a company spokesperson.

“These are not residential customers,” said National Grid communications manager Jared Paventi. “We’re not talking about McDonald’s. We’re talking about large, large customers who are energy savvy and usually have energy managers who handle these things.”

