National Grid’s ‘Project C’ supports Imagination Library of Oswego County

Representatives from National Grid recently presented a $50,000 grant to Imagination Library of Oswego County. On hand for the check presentation are from left are: Wally Dengos and Diane Benedetto, community and customer managers for National Grid; Mike Egan, co-administrator of Imagination Library of Oswego County; Kym Spaethe, National Grid senior program manager; and Patrick Dewine, co-administrator for Imagination Library of Oswego County.

OSWEGO COUNTY - National Grid recently awarded a $50,000 grant to United Way of Greater Oswego County to support Imagination Library of Oswego County through the company’s Project C initiative. This grant will allow the Imagination Library program the ability to continue providing free age-appropriate books to children, ages birth to their fifth birthday, across Oswego County. Books are mailed directly to the homes of the children, allowing them access to quality literature, and offering them the ability to build their own library. Currently, 2,760 children are enrolled in the program, and another 1,585 children have graduated from the program since it started in Oswego County in 2019.

“We are extremely grateful to National Grid for their generous support of Imagination Library,” said program co-administrator Mike Egan. “With this investment, we are able to continue providing books to the children in our county, which better prepares them to successfully enter kindergarten,” added Egan.

