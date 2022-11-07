National Grid’s ‘Project C’ supports Imagination Library of Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY - National Grid recently awarded a $50,000 grant to United Way of Greater Oswego County to support Imagination Library of Oswego County through the company’s Project C initiative. This grant will allow the Imagination Library program the ability to continue providing free age-appropriate books to children, ages birth to their fifth birthday, across Oswego County. Books are mailed directly to the homes of the children, allowing them access to quality literature, and offering them the ability to build their own library. Currently, 2,760 children are enrolled in the program, and another 1,585 children have graduated from the program since it started in Oswego County in 2019.
“We are extremely grateful to National Grid for their generous support of Imagination Library,” said program co-administrator Mike Egan. “With this investment, we are able to continue providing books to the children in our county, which better prepares them to successfully enter kindergarten,” added Egan.
National Grid grants support a wide variety of nonprofit organizations and sustainable neighborhood and community development projects across its service territory. Recognizing the importance of literacy and how it positively impacts the long-term success of children, National Grid identified this program as a good investment in the youngest population. National Grid’s support for the Imagination Library aligns with its Project C initiative, the company’s commitment to improve the communities it serves. The library fulfills multiple pillars of this promise: neighborhood development and community investment, environmental justice and social equity, and workforce development.
“Unlocking the love of reading and learning at a young age is crucial to a child’s development,” said Alberto Bianchetti, National Grid’s regional director of customer and community engagement. “Providing books to families through the Imagination Library reinforces the importance of reading and starts children on a positive course in their education journey.”
Now serving approximately 44% of eligible children in the county, the program goal is to continue registering children and reach as many families as possible. To register a child, visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/NYOSWEGO/. Note, the welcome book takes eight-10 weeks to receive, and the graduation book is mailed the month a child turns five years old. To become fully registered for this program in Oswego County, be sure to include phone number and email address.
