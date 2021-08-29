National Grid supports OCO

FULTON – Representatives from National Grid present Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) with a check in support of the agency’s Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament. National Grid signed on as a Gold Level sponsor for the event that served as a fundraiser for OCO’s Opportunities for All initiative aimed at fighting the war on poverty and eliminating barriers for families and individuals on the path to success. “National Grid proudly supports the outreach and many services OCO provides to this community,” said National Grid Customer & Community Jurisdictional Manager for Upstate New York Walter Dengos. Above from left are OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear, National Grid Community Manager Gwen Sanders, OCO Executive Assistant Shelby Fowler, Walter Dengos, and OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier.
