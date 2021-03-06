WATERTOWN — A new hair restoration technology, previously unavailable in the area, has come to Watertown to restore not only natural hair, but the confidence of patients who undergo the procedure.
NeoGraft NNY, run out of the Center for Sight location at 1815 State St., offers NeoGraft, a new, automated device to facilitate the harvesting of follicles during a Follicular Unit Extraction and implantation hair transplant procedure. The device improves accuracy and speed over previously used manual extraction instruments.
Follicular-Unit Extraction is an advanced, minimally invasive hair transplant method which allows for the harvesting of individual follicles from the back of the head, known as the donor area, without a scalpel or stitches, therefore leaving no linear scar. Without the need for stitches, downtime is shorter with fewer activity restrictions post-op.
According to NeoGraft NNY Project Manager Kyle Westlake, though it shares a location with the Center for Sight, NeoGraft NNY is a separate entity, the center’s doctors have nothing to do with NeoGraft. Treatments are performed by professional certified neografters with more than 10 years of experience in hair restoration.
“I was approached with my business partner to talk about what is needed in Watertown in terms of the medical technology field, what is Watertown missing,” Mr. Westlake said of how NeoGraft came to Watertown. “Once I found out that hair restoration could be needed in this area, I did some research on the best hair restoration service or technologies out there, and everything pointed me to NeoGraft — it has a 95 percent success rate and everything that I have found is that this is the latest and greatest in hair transplant technology.”
The team at NeoGraft provides consultation, available to provide patients with information and an estimate of the necessary amount of grafts that are needed to perform the hair restoration and get them set up. Then, when it comes time for the procedure, the NeoGraft team flies in and performs the procedure in the NeoGraft NNY office.
The location has its first procedure last Friday, which Mr. Westlake said went well, with the patient experiencing very little discomfort. He went back to work the next day. This particular patient’s procedure took about three or four hours, but it could vary depending on the patient, depending on what size area that they need to get done.
The NeoGraft NNY team consists of Mr. Westlake, NeoGraft consultant Rochelle Patchen and physician assistant Jordan Hess. Externally, the NeoGraft team has about 30 certified technicians that fly from all over the country to come in and perform procedures.
Hereditary hair loss is a medical condition that affects about 80 million American women and men. By the age of 35, two-thirds of American men experience some degree of measurable hair loss, and by the age of 50, about 85% have significantly thinning hair, according to the American Hair Loss Association. Finding the ideal candidate for NeoGraft all depends on family history, as well as where the patient is seeing thinning of their hair.
“Obviously there’s patients that are too far gone that we cannot help them,” Mr. Westlake said. “Completely bald patients are not good candidates just because we have to regrow their whole set of hair, they are actually better candidates for hair micropigmentation, which we don’t do yet but will hopefully get online here soon.”
In terms of costs associated with NeoGraft, smaller surgeries would cost about $5,000, mid-size between $9,000 and $12,000 and larger ones upwards of $15,000 — all depending on people’s hair and the restoration needed. According to Mr. Westlake, NeoGraft NNY offers financing options as well as in-house payment options consisting of a deposit and monthly payment system.
Throughout the process of the hair restoration, the NeoGraft team stays with the patients with check-ins and reviews to make sure they’re getting the progress they need. According to Mr. Westlake, full results come in about nine months, it’s not an immediate reaction like most would think. The main benefits of this technology are it’s safe, minimally invasive and relatively a minor procedure compared to old strip methods.
“We live in such a modern world and I think Watertown is kind of typically behind the times,” Mr. Westlake said. “I’m trying to take something of this caliber and bring it to fruition in Watertown so that people with these hair losses who have these kind of negative connotations about themselves can start feeling better about themselves.”
More information about NeoGraft can be found on the NeoGraft NNY Facebook page or neograftnny.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.